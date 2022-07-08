Geekie was selected 11th overall by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Geekie is a highly skilled, massive center that projects to play at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. His hands are delicious in a Ryan Getzlaf kind of way. And he skates 'well enough' for a guy who is already 6-foot-4 (although his wheels will never be his strength). Big centers have a long development curve and Geekie needs time to grow his face-off skills and perfect his powerful possession game. He's likely a poor person's Dylan Strome who'll play in the top-nine, but there's room for that kind of player on every NHL team. There just won't be a lot of fantasy value to his game.