Geekie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Arizona on Monday.

Geekie tallied 24 goals and 70 points in 63 games with WHL Winnipeg last season and was taken 11th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The big-bodied center should play in juniors again during the 2022-23 campaign as he continues his development. Geekie just turned 18 in May and he's likely a few years away from making an impact with the Coyotes.