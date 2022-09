Timmins (knee) has been medically cleared ahead of training camp, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Timmins drew into just six games with the Coyotes before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in 2021-22, going scoreless while posting a minus-6 rating over that span. If he's able to avoid the injury bug, the 2017 second-round pick could carve out a regular role with Arizona in 2022-23.