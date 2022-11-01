Timmins (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Florida, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Timmins was injured in a game against Boston on Oct. 15. This will be his seventh straight contest on the shelf. It is still unclear when the 24-year-old blueliner will be available to return.
