Mermis was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Wednesday, Matt Layman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Mermis didn't see any action during this latest promotion and was just serving as an emergency option with Jakob Chychrun (lower body) sidelined. In 36 minor-league contests, the 25-year-old Mermis has notched 12 points, 33 PIM and a plus-5 rating. Look for the Illinois native to spend the bulk of the year with the Roadrunners.