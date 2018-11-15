Coyotes' Dakota Mermis: Gets call from parent club
Mermis was called up from AHL Tucson on Thursday.
Mermis' call-up trailed news of an upper-body injury to Jakob Chychrun, but Alex Goligoski has been hampered by a lower-body issue for the last week, so it's conceivable that the rookie will draw into Thursday's home contest against the Predators.
