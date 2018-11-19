Mermis was sent back down to AHL Tucson on Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Both Alex Goligoski (lower body) and Jakob Chychrun (upper body) have been dealing with injuries, which has required call ups from the minors. The fact that the Coyotes are ready to return Mermis to the AHL feels like a good sign that Goligoski will be ready for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights.