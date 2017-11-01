Coyotes' Dakota Mermis: Heads to big club
Mermis was recalled to the Coyotes on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.
Mermis was called up for added depth on the blue line since Niklas Hjalmarsson is nursing an upper-body injury. He likely won't slot him into the lineup, but the Coyotes want to have him on hand in case Hjalmarsson is still injured for their east coast trip that starts Monday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...