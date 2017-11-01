Mermis was recalled to the Coyotes on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Mermis was called up for added depth on the blue line since Niklas Hjalmarsson is nursing an upper-body injury. He likely won't slot him into the lineup, but the Coyotes want to have him on hand in case Hjalmarsson is still injured for their east coast trip that starts Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories