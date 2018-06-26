Mermis was granted a qualifying offer from the Coyotes on Monday, NHL.com reports.

Mermis reached the NHL last season, but it was a rather rude awakening for the defenseman, as he skated to a minus-2 rating and was held pointless over nine games. The Coyotes have the first right of refusal if another NHL team signs Mermis to an offer sheet, but more than likely, the 24-year-old will simply re-sign with Arizona ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.