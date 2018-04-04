Mermis was recalled from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.

Mermis' call-up comes after Jakob Chychrun sustained a lower-body injury in Tuesday's matchup with Calgary. It's unclear whether the 23-year-old will need to suit up versus Vancouver on Thursday. In his previous seven outings, the Illinois native averaged a mere 10:26 of ice time and is still look for his first NHL point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories