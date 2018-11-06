Coyotes' Dakota Mermis: Promoted to NHL
Mermis has been recalled from AHL Tuscon, according to the NHL's official media site.
Mermis was named captain of the AHL's Roadrunners on Monday, and the 'Yotes have boosted the 24-year-old's confidence even further with this call-up. However, the Coyotes had enough defensemen available even before Mermis' ascension to the NHL, so it remains to be seen whether he'll draw into the lineup against the Flyers on Thursday.
