Coyotes' Dakota Mermis: Promoted to top level
The Coyotes recalled Mermis from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Alex Goligoski (concussion) and Jacob Chychrun (lower body) are both currently dealing with injuries, so Mermis will round out Arizona's depth at defense until one of them is ready to return. The 25-year-old American has notched 12 points in 36 AHL appearances this season.
