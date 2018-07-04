Mermis signed a one-year, two-way deal with Arizona on Tuesday.

Handed a qualifying offer before free agency, Mermis finalized a $700,000 contract (at the NHL level) for the upcoming season. In his nine NHL outings last season, the defenseman averaged a mere 10:59 of ice time, while failing to secure a point. The Arizona blue line is not the deepest of squads, which could open the door for Mermis to log a handful of contest in 2018-19.