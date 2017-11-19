Mermis was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Sunday.

The 23-year-old rookie blueliner featured in seven games for the Desert Dogs during his recall, failing to record a point and averaging 10:26 of time on ice. While Mermis could find himself back in the NHL before the end of the season, his performances to date don't warrant giving him any fantasy consideration, though that could change in the future.

