Mermis was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Sunday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The Illinois native turned a lot of heads during training camp, which he began with little chance of making the Coyotes' Opening Night roster. With Mermis' demotion, only seven healthy defenders remain on Arizona's roster, making a future recall likely for Mermis in the even of additional injuries.

