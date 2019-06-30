Coyotes' Dane Birks: Joins Arizona in Kessel trade
Birks, Phil Kessel and a 2021 fourth-round pick were traded to the Coyotes from the Penguins in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.
Birks signed with Pittsburgh on a two-year, entry level contract in March 2018 and had one goal and 13 assists in 65 games with ECHL Wheeling last season.
