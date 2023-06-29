But was selected 12th overall by the Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

But is a locomotive on ice. At 6-foot-5 and 200-plus pounds already, he's that tantalizing power package with 200-foot potential that every team wants in its middle six. But he skates well enough for a flag pole, even if he looks a bit uncoordinated at times. And his balance is remarkable, given his height. There's risk in But's development -- big men with raw skills need a long (long) runway to eventually lift off. But if he can become another Lawson Crouse (floor) or Alex Tuch (ceiling), then the risk is worth it. And the Coyotes will hope for more and that he turns into Tage Thompson. That's a stretch, but Arizona can afford to wait on him. From a fantasy perspective, But isn't a draft-and-hold in dynasty. He won't peak until the second half of his 20s, and seven-to-eight years is a long time to wait.