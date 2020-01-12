Coach Rick Tocchet said Sunday that Kuemper (lower body) won't return until after the All-Star break, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

This news confirms that Kuemper will miss the next four games, and his first possible chance to return to action is Jan. 29 against Anaheim. Kuepmer continues to deal with a lower-body issue and has yet to return to the ice for practice. With the 29-year-old sidelined, goaltending duties will likely continue to be shared between Antti Raanta (lower body), Adin Hill and Ivan Prosvetov.