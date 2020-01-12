Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Absence to continue
Coach Rick Tocchet said Sunday that Kuemper (lower body) won't return until after the All-Star break, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
This news confirms that Kuemper will miss the next four games, and his first possible chance to return to action is Jan. 29 against Anaheim. Kuepmer continues to deal with a lower-body issue and has yet to return to the ice for practice. With the 29-year-old sidelined, goaltending duties will likely continue to be shared between Antti Raanta (lower body), Adin Hill and Ivan Prosvetov.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Eyeing return around All-Star break•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Making progress in recovery•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Week-to-week with lower-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Injured late versus Wild•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Taking on Wild•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Stifles Sharks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.