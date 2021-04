Kuemper gave up four goals on 23 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper allowed a couple of goals to the Wild's power play, while the other two tallies came on missed defensive assignments. The 30-year-old netminder slipped to 8-8-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 20 outings. He's likely still shaking off some rust from a five-week absence due to a lower-body injury.