Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Allows three goals in shootout loss
Kuemper gave up three goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.
Kuemper was busier than Mikko Koskinen in the contest, but each goalie allowed three tallies. Kuemper was beat again by Connor McDavid for the lone score in the shootout. The 29-year-old goalie dropped to 9-6-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .934 save percentage in 16 appearances. He's allowed 17 goals in his last eight games, staking a claim to his spot in the upper tier of goalies this season.
