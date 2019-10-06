Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Another hard-luck loss in goal
Kuemper stopped 25 of 26 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Boston.
Kuemper lost his second straight start to open the season despite having turned aside 52 of the 55 shots he's faced in those two contests. The Coyotes have provided just one goal in Kuemper's two starts heading into Thursday's tilt against Vegas. Despite the zero in the win column, Kuemper's early-season performance is an encouraging sign that last year's 2.33 GAA and .925 save percentage were no fluke.
