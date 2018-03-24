Despite surrendering six goals Thursday to the Hurricanes, Kuemper draws the start for Saturday's game against the Panthers in Florida, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

The Coyotes reportedly want to wash the taste of Thursday's effort out of Kuemper's mouth as quickly as possible, which factored into the decision to give him the starting nod Saturday. It won't be a cakewalk, facing a Panthers club averaging 3.33 goals per game and sporting a plus-13 goal differential in March.