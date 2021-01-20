Kuemper will start Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, Craig Morgan of NHL Network reports.

Kuemper gave up three goals on 27 shots in Monday's loss to the Golden Knights, but he'll look to avenge that defeat in the second of four consecutive games against Vegas. This will be Kuemper's third start through Arizona's first four games, but his hold on the top spot could start to slip considering he's still searching for his first win while Antti Raanta emerged victorious in his lone outing this season.