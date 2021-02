Kuemper allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Within the first 22 minutes of the game, the Ducks put three goals past Kuemper. After that, it was all Coyotes, as Kuemper shut the door to help his team pull off a big comeback. The 30-year-old netminder improved to 6-7-2 with a 2.33 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 15 starts. The Saskatchewan native has been a workhorse so far, and that's not likely to change with Antti Raanta (upper body) still battling injury.