Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Between pipes against Predators
Kuemper will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with Nashville.
Kuemper has underwhelmed since taking over as the starter with Antti Raanta (lower body) sidelined, as he is 1-3-1 with a .875 save percentage in his last five outings. The veteran netminder has never served as a true No. 1 in his career and will almost certainly cede the starting job once Raanta is cleared to return given his recent run of form.
