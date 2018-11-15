Kuemper will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with Nashville.

Kuemper has underwhelmed since taking over as the starter with Antti Raanta (lower body) sidelined, as he is 1-3-1 with a .875 save percentage in his last five outings. The veteran netminder has never served as a true No. 1 in his career and will almost certainly cede the starting job once Raanta is cleared to return given his recent run of form.