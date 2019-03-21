Kuemper will defend the road net Thursday against the Panthers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper's dominant run between the pipes has fizzled out over his last couple efforts, though it's worth noting he allowed just two goals in a road game against the high-powered Lightning. He will need to be on top of his game against Thursday to take down a Panthers club ninth in the league in scoring (3.39 goals per game) on home ice.