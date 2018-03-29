Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Between pipes Thursday
Kuemper will defend the cage against the Kings on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper has appeared in just three of the Yotes' previous nine outings, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he is winless in those games along with a 4.09 GAA. The netminder came into the desert with a good chance of taking over the starting job from Antti Raanta, but appears to have wasted his opportunity with a 2-5-1 record since joining Arizona.
