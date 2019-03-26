Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Between pipes Tuesday
Kuemper will tend the twine in Tuesday's home tilt versus Chicago, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper will be making his 18th consecutive appearance in the crease. Despite a five-game losing streak, the netminder has actually performed well (.913 save percentage), instead being let down by his offense, which managed a meager six goals over that stretch. Until the Yotes clinch a playoff spot or are eliminated from contention, Kuemper should continue to see the bulk of the starts.
