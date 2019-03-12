Kuemper will tend the twine against the Blues on the road Tuesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper was given the hook versus Chicago on Monday after giving up four goals on just 16 shots (.750 save percentage), but will jump right back into the fray Tuesday. It will be the 11th straight appearance in goal for the netminder, who posted an 8-2-0 record and .935 save percentage over the previous 10 contests.