Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Blanks Avs for first shutout
Kuemper turned aside all 33 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-0 win over Colorado.
The 29-year-old continued his terrific run to start the season, improving to 6-3-0 with a 1.67 GAA and a spectacular .942 save percentage. Kuemper has held his opponents to two goals or fewer in all but one of his nine starts and seems to have put to rest any question as to whether his breakout 2018-19 season was the real deal. Continue to start him with confidence.
