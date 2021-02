Kuemper stopped all 24 shots he faced in Monday's 1-0 win over the Blues.

He wasn't tested all that often, but Kuemper did enough to make Clayton Keller's second-period tally hold up. It's the first shutout of the season for the 30-year-old netminder, and Kuemper's 5-6-1 record doesn't reflect his sparkling 2.26 GAA and .919 save percentage.