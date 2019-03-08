Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Blanks Pacific-leading Flames
Kuemper stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over the Flames on Thursday.
Kuemper saw a seven-game win streak snapped in his last outing, but emphatically prevented the bad times from lingering with the shutout. Kuemper improved to 21-15-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .920 save percentage. The shutout was his third of the season. Kuemper should see another start Saturday versus the 30th-ranked offense of the Kings.
