Kuemper stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over the Flames on Thursday.

Kuemper saw a seven-game win streak snapped in his last outing, but emphatically prevented the bad times from lingering with the shutout. Kuemper improved to 21-15-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .920 save percentage. The shutout was his third of the season. Kuemper should see another start Saturday versus the 30th-ranked offense of the Kings.