Kuemper finally got back in the win column by stopping 35 of 38 shots Sunday, earning a 4-3 shootout win over San Jose.

Eventually, something was going to go Kuemper's way, and he made it happen with an excellent performance in the face of a relentless Sharks attack. This road trip might be where Kuemper's luck starts to change, as his next two games are in the offensive dead zone of Southern California against the punchless Kings and not-much-better Ducks.