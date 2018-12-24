Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Breaks losing streak
Kuemper finally got back in the win column by stopping 35 of 38 shots Sunday, earning a 4-3 shootout win over San Jose.
Eventually, something was going to go Kuemper's way, and he made it happen with an excellent performance in the face of a relentless Sharks attack. This road trip might be where Kuemper's luck starts to change, as his next two games are in the offensive dead zone of Southern California against the punchless Kings and not-much-better Ducks.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: In goal Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Outdueled by Carey Price•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Matching up against Canadiens•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Takes loss to Isles•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Strong game but gets little help•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...