Kuemper allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Monday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper was perfect through 37 minutes before Max Pacioretty tallied late in the second period. The Golden Knights would add two more against Kuemper, including an unlucky bounce on the game-winner. It's hard to pin the loss on the 30-year-old goalie given some bad puck luck. He's allowed three goals in each of his two starts this year, and Antti Raanta got a win in his only start so far -- the latter may be in line for the second of four straight games against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.