Kuemper stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Monday.

Kuemper was staked to a 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of first-period goals by Nick Schmaltz, but the Jets came storming back in the game's final 40 minutes. Kuemper owns a rock-solid .924 save percentage in four appearances since returning from a lower-body injury, but he's won just one of those four starts.