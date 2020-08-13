Kuemper stopped 37 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Avalanche during Game 1 of their first-round series.
As per usual, the Arizona defense allowed its netminder to see a lot of rubber, and while Kuemper carried a shutout into the third period, the dam finally broke when Nazem Kadri scored on the power play with less than seven minutes left. Kuemper still has a strong .931 save percentage through four playoff games, but the Coyotes will need to start supporting him with some offense of his efforts aren't going to go to waste.
