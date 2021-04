Kuemper surrendered four goals on 11 shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Sharks.

After Erik Karlsson's second-period tally, Kuemper was replaced by Adin Hill. Lucky for Kuemper, the Coyotes' offense got him off the hook by covering the four-goal deficit he created. The 30-year-old netminder has a 2.43 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 23 appearances. As long as Antti Raanta (upper body) is out, Kuemper should be in line for most of the starts as the Coyotes cling to fading playoff hopes.