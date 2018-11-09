Kuemper made 26 saves on 31 shots Thursday, as his team fell short in a 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Kuemper faced the Flyers earlier in the week and actually did better the first time, giving up only four in that contest. With Pittsburgh coming on Saturday and Washington to follow, this will likely get worse before it gets better for Kuemper. This weekend is not a great time to have him in your lineup.