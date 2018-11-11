Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Continues cold streak
Kuemper allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.
The 28-year-old stopped Sidney Crosby on a semi-breakaway and benefitted from the Penguins hitting the post a couple times in the first period, but the Penguins did eventually get to him. Kuemper has now allowed at least four goals in each of his last three starts. That cold streak has dropped him to 2-3-1 with a .910 save percentage and 2.84 GAA.
