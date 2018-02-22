Kuemper was traded from the Kings to the Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for Tobias Rieder and Scott Wedgewood, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. The netminder will also sign a two-year extension with Arizona worth $1.85 million annually.

Kuemper will serve as a nice backup piece behind Antti Raanta and could be a plan b in goal next season should the Coyotes be unable to reach an agreement with Raanta -- who is an impending free agent. The 27-year-old netminder posted an impressive 10-1-3 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .932 save percentage over 19 games as the backup to Jonathan Quick in LA, but those numbers may be difficult to replicate with the downgrade in talent around him in Phoenix.