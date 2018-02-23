Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Debuting Sunday
Kuemper will make his Coyotes debut on home ice Sunday against the Canucks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper was dished to the Coyotes on Thursday and will receive a few days to get acclimated with his new teammates before joining the lineup for the first time Sunday. The 27-year-old owned impressive numbers with the Kings this season, posting a 10-1-3, with a 2.10 GAA and a .932 save percentage. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, those will likely suffer by moving to Arizona.
