Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Defeats divisional rival
Kuemper turned aside 36 of 38 shots in a 4-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.
Kuemper kept the Canucks off the board for two periods, but the Coyotes bailed him out after he gave up a pair of goals 2:57 apart in the third. The 29-year-old goalie improved to 16-9-2 with a 2.16 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 27 starts this year. He's allowed exactly two goals in each of his two games since returning from a lower-body injury -- Kuemper and Antti Raanta will likely share goaltending duties down the stretch.
