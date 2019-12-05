Kuemper will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with Philadelphia, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper faced at least 30 shots in each of his previous seven games but still managed to earn a 4-1-2 record and 1.91 GAA. It figures to be another busy evening for the veteran netminder considering the Flyers are putting 33.0 shots on goal per game. With Kuemper taking the first game of the Coyotes' back-to-back, Antti Raanta should get the nod versus Pittsburgh on Friday.