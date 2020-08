Kuemper will patrol the crease for Friday's Game 4 matchup with Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

After giving up seven goals on 71 shots through the first two games of the series, Kuemper dominated Game 3 by stopping 39 of 40 shots. The netminder figures to continue racking up plenty of saves, which makes him an intriguing DFS option even if he doesn't come away with the win.