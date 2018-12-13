Kuemper will start between the pipes Thursday against the Sabres in Buffalo, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.

With Adin Hill falling off a bit in his last couple starts, Kuemper will be afforded his second straight start in the crease. He surrendered four goals to the Bruins Tuesday, but he catches the Sabres at the right time, with the opposition in the midst of losing five of its last six games.

More News
Our Latest Stories