Kuemper will start in goal Thursday night against host Vancouver, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper is preparing to face a Vancouver team that ranks 26th in the league in high-danger goals (46.04 percent). Still, you can bet that he'll have a close eye on Calder Trophy favorite Elias Pettersson, who carries a ridiculous 24.1 shooting percentage into his 50th NHL game. Kuemper is best viewed as a No. 2 fantasy goalie, as he's in charge of stopping pucks for a mediocre Coyotes team that coincidentally has as many points (59) as the Canucks in the Pacific Division standings.