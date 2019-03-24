Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Draws another start
Kuemper will tend the road goal in Sunday's game against the Islanders, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper will start his 17th straight game for the Coyotes, and is 10-4-2 to go along with a 1.98 GAA and .936 save percentage in that span. The 28-year-old draws a decent matchup against the 21st best offense in goals per game this campaign (2.75). With his team just a point out of the playoff race, don't be surprised if Kuemper starts every game until the season ends.
