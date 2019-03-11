Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Draws important start
Kuemper will start Monday in Chicago, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper has single-handedly kept the Coyotes' playoff hopes alive, keeping them within one point of the second wild card currently held by Minnesota thanks to 11 wins in his last 13 starts. Monday, Kuemper will oppose a top-heavy Blackhawks team that has been a frequent trading partner with Arizona in recent years, setting up some intriguing subplots regarding players that have moved from one of these teams to the other.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...