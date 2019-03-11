Kuemper will start Monday in Chicago, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper has single-handedly kept the Coyotes' playoff hopes alive, keeping them within one point of the second wild card currently held by Minnesota thanks to 11 wins in his last 13 starts. Monday, Kuemper will oppose a top-heavy Blackhawks team that has been a frequent trading partner with Arizona in recent years, setting up some intriguing subplots regarding players that have moved from one of these teams to the other.