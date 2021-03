Kuemper will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Avalanche.

Kuemper was outstanding in his return to the lineup from a lower-body injury, stopping 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild. He'll look to notch his eighth win of the season Monday in Mile High City. The Avalanche will be a bit shorthanded Monday, as both Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) and Cale Makar (upper body) have been ruled out.