Kuemper will guard the crease for Monday's Game 4 tilt with Colorado, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Kuemper is coming off a strong 49-save victory in Game 3 to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole in the series. The 6-foot-5 netminder owns a 2.70 GAA and .933 save percentage in seven games since returning to action this month.